Torrey Smith ready to make the leap for Ravens

Torrey Smith is a different story. A second-round pick in 2011, Smith showed us early what he's capable of. In his first start, in Week 3, he pulled in five catches for 152 yards and three scores against St. Louis. We -- along with the poor Rams -- caught a glimpse of what the Ravens now have at their disposal. Smith can rip the top off a defense; a suitable match for Joe Flacco's powerful arm (say what you want about Flacco, the dude can wing it).