Torrey Smith: Ray Lewis 'isn't the only guy' on Ravens

Fifty-two Baltimore Ravens players know the next two weeks will be filled with questions about their teammate, No. 52. The Ray Lewis angle will be revisited and explored by reporters far and wide, and his peers don't seem to mind.
"We wanted to be here before (Lewis) said he wanted to retire," wide receiver Torrey Smith told reporters Monday. "We all want to win a Super Bowl. You know, Ray isn't the only guy here. He has one (ring) and we all know that this is his last shot at it. Ed Reed has never been to the Super Bowl. Terrell Suggs has never been to one. Anquan Boldin has never won one, he's been there. These are (who) I play for every day, we play for each other."
Quarterback Joe Flacco gently voiced the same message last week, and we doubt Lewis would disagree with the sentiment. This never has been one guy's mission, no matter how the story line is molded. If anything, Baltimore has played better team football and leaned on a wider cast of supporting stars than at any time during Lewis' storied run.