Top undrafted free agents following the 2016 NFL Draft

CHICAGO -- There were 253 players selected in the 2016 NFL Draft who now have a place to call home. But for those who didn't hear their name called over the three days, it doesn't mean hope of making an NFL roster is lost. In fact, in 2015, more than 50 undrafted free agents were on opening-day rosters. For this year's crop, they are now free to sign with any team that wants them.