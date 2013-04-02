Around the League

Presented By

Top prospect Star Lotulelei gets positive news on heart

Published: Apr 01, 2013 at 10:38 PM

Concerns over Utah defensive lineman Star Lotulelei's health are beginning to be put to rest as the 2013 NFL Draft approaches.

A recent MRI showed "no evidence of dysfunction" with the defensive lineman's heart, which functioned "consistently with that of highly trained athletes" said Utah team physician Dave Petron, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Lotulelei, who was projected at No. 1 overall previously, put a scare into NFL personnel when an echocardiogram administered at the NFL Scouting Combine in February revealed his left ventricle was operating at just 44 percent, compared to the normal range of 55 percent to 70 percent.

The improvement in Lotulelei's condition in a test administered shortly after the combine led most to believe the abnormality might have been caused by a virus, according to the Tribune.

The most recent news buoys that belief.

The run-stuffing Lotulelei sits atop Mike Mayock's rankings of 3-4 defensive ends, and after an impressive showing at his pro day last month, his stock might continue to rise back up draft boards with news that his health might not be as big of a concern as initially thought.

UPDATE: In a letter to Lotulelei's agent, Bruce Tollner, obtained Tuesday by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Dr. Josef Stehlik concludes that it is safe for Lotulelei to participate in pro sports "without restrictions."

Dr. Stehlik, a cardiologist at the University of Utah who was recommended to Tollner by the 49ers, wrote that a "follow-up heart imaging test obtained on March 27, 2013, showed complete normalization" of Lotulelei's heart muscle function.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.