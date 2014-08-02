Top moments during the Hall of Fame enshrinement

"Because humility, as I once learned, is not thinking less of yourself, but it's thinking of yourself less," Brooks explained. "And someone also taught me that most people will forgive what you say, some will forgive what you do, but no one will ever forget how you made them feel. And guys that played with me, ladies and gentlemen, as I go into this Hall of Fame, I want you guys to know that I will do my best to make the Hall of Fame better because God has blessed me to be a part of it."