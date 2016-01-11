Top 50 clutch moments in Super Bowl history: 31-40

Joe Namath and the Jets pulled off the greatest upset in league history, but got a little luck along the way. With the Jets up 7-0, the Colts had sights set on an equalizer. Baltimore dug deep into its bag of tricks and pulled out a flea-flicker play that would ultimately alter the momentum of the game. Colts running back Tom Matte took a handoff from quarterback Earl Morrall, chucked the ball back to Morrall, who missed a wide-open Jimmy Orr and instead threw toward running back Jerry Hill and was intercepted by Jets safety Jim Hudson. Time ran out on the first half and the Jets used the gift to stake its claim to the unlikely title game win.