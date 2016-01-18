Top 50 clutch moments in Super Bowl history: 21-30

The Super Bowl turns 50 this year, but its humble beginning as sporting curiosity provided a cult hero for the ages before its inaugural kickoff (though, the fuzzy details wouldn't become public until well after the game). McGee -- who caught just four passes during the 1966 season -- wasn't figuring to hit the field in the First AFL-NFL World Championship Game (it would retroactively officially be known as Super Bowl I years later). So, he took part in the inviting nightlife of Tinseltown the evening before the game and stumbled back into the hotel the morning of the game. Well, it turned out that McGee would be pressed into action when starting receiver Boyd Dowler went down with an injury. McGee then scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history, snagging a Bart Starr pass with one hand and racing to the end zone for the opening score. Later in the game, McGee added a second touchdown catch, and finished the game with seven receptions for 138 yards.