Top 5 bloopers from Week 1 of the NFL season

Football came back to us in earnest on Sunday, a showcase of God-like strength and eye-popping athleticism from some of America's greatest athletes.
There was other stuff, too. We like the other stuff. Here are the top five bloopers from Sunday's games:
5. Rob Gronkowkski obviously didn't work on post-TD celebrations during the Summer of Gronk.
4. A year ago, Rex Ryan was roadkill in this same situation. The quicker, svelter New York Jets coach avoids a crushing hit from Buffalo Bills tight end Scott Chandler. Said Rex to ESPN Radio: "Even Muhammad Ali got knocked down before."
3.Cortland Finnegan and Stephen Tulloch are friends. Replacement referee Shannon Eastin didn't know this. When she attempted to break up what appeared to be a fight between the two after Sunday's Rams-Lions tilt, she was in for a surprise.
2. This route and catch is a perfect example of why Vernon Davis is one of the game's finest tight ends. This goal post dunk attempt is the reason why he should stick to layups.
1. I tried to tell ATL Browns booster Marc Sessler not to read into this too much. Any franchise quarterback can be overwhelmed by a standard on-field flag display. There's nothing forboding about this at all. Right?