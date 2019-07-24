Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 71-80: Jason Kelce makes list

Since Cousins became the Redskins' starter in 2015, his record has been perfectly mediocre. No season with more than nine wins, no season with fewer than seven. He's even got two ties in there. Despite the middling record, his numbers have quietly been strong -- and that was especially true in 2018, his first year in Minnesota. Cousins tossed a career-high 30 touchdowns and a career-low (as a full-time starter) 10 interceptions. We've seen quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees thrive in their 30s (and 40s), so Cousins turning 31 in August isn't much of a concern. He has the weapons to lead the Vikings back to the playoffs in 2019, he just has to step up in big games. That 4-25 career record vs. teams with a winning record is a huge sore holding Cousins back.