Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 20-11: Best RB-WR duo move up

Wagner and Luke Kuechly combine to form one of the best middle linebacker duos ever drafted in the same year. Wagner, like Kuechly, has over 100 tackles in each of his seven seasons. Seattle's defense has overgone plenty of turnover since the Legion of Boom days, but Wagner has been one of the survivors. The most impressive aspect of Wagner's career so far has been his tackling. Over the past two seasons, he's missed only five tackles on 277 attempts, according to PFF. Kuechly missed nine in just 2018. Wagner is one of those guys that feels like he's been in the league forever, then you look up his birthday and see that he's only 29. So, he's probably going to end up in the Top 100 for a while longer.