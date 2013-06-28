'Top 100 Players of 2013': Jimmy Graham's absence heads gripes

We're a generation that loves lists. Ten worst reality show contestants ever? Yes. Top 20 TV shows of the 80s? Sure. Do some of these shows butcher their rankings? Of course. (How does no one at least mention "Manimal?") But that's inherent in lists. And it's why I have absolutely zero gripes with this list. It does exactly what all lists like this are supposed to do: create conversation and awareness. For instance, is Ed Reed way too high at No. 18? Of course he is. But that sparks debate. Look at the "Around The League" studs attacking the misdeeds like piranhas after Jerry O'Connell. That was probably my favorite NFL.com read of the week. I could feel their anger through the Internet. I've only seen the Jets fire up Dan Hanzus like this. Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal lit their computers on fire after they posted their thoughts. It was awesome.