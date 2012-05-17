Top 100 fallout: Philip Rivers, Michael Vick rankings turn heads

For me, the shocking thing is that this list isn't so shocking. I think the big names are where they should be, and maybe that's what we're going to see with this list from now on -- less controversy and more consensus. That being said, overall, I think the QBs should be evaluated differently because they play the most important position (can you really tell me Logan Mankins is better and more important than Tony Romo ?), but let's agree to disagree on that.

Philip Rivers turned the ball over a ton last year. He wasn't one of the elite QBs in the game like he has been. But I think Rivers can bounce back. Vick is the really interesting case. He was injured and in the middle of the pack in yards and touchdowns. Just one rushing TD compared to nine from 2010. I think we've seen the best of Vick and it's just going to be harder for him to stay healthy and produce like he had before he was 30. His overall effectiveness will now begin to erode, and he's officially on the decline. Athletic QBs have a shorter shelf life for myriad reasons, and if you put the over/under for games he'll start this season at 13 (his total in 2011), I'd take the under.