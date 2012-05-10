Instant Debate

'Top 100' beef: Joe Flacco too high? Nnamdi Asomugha too low?

Published: May 10, 2012 at 07:35 AM

NFL Network continued its unveiling of "The Top 100: Players of 2012" on Wednesday night, rolling out Nos. 71-80:

  1. DeSean Jackson
    1. Lance Briggs
    2. Johnathan Joseph
    3. Joe Flacco
    4. Jason Witten
    5. Carl Nicks
    6. A.J. Green
    7. Derrick Johnson
    8. Nnamdi Asomugha
    9. Jordy Nelson

(Click this link for Nos. 81-100.)

What was the most surprising development to you?

  • !
  • Charles DavisNFL Network

  • Fans constantly debate Flacco's merits, but players clearly respect the Ravens QB

I love how this list is so fluid from year to year. Reputation plays a part in all voting, but from the list presented, I see some "What have you done for me lately?" with Nnamdi Asomugha down at 79. I also see some respect earned with Jordy Nelson at 80 and Derrick Johnson at 78. Meanwhile, there's instant admiration for last year's rookie sensation A.J. Green at 77.

But Joe Flacco at 74 is the biggest statement to me. SO much talk and debate about his bona fides, yet the players check him in at 74 -- higher than he would rank in a fan poll (my guess). My sense is the way he played in the AFC Championship Game vs. New England went a long way toward helping him in this poll. If he leads the Ravens to a Super Bowl appearance, he could really shoot up the list (as I anticipate Eli Manning will this year).

  • !
  • Ian Rapoport NFL Network

  • Asomugha's stock plummets after one injury-plagued, lackluster year

As the "Top 100" series rolls on, we continue to receive an education on how players view their colleagues. The latest surprise is Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha ranking 79th. Yikes. Remember who this guy used to be? A first-round draft pick who had eight interceptions in 2006. A shutdown corner who was thrown at fewer times than any other defender in 2007. The recipient of a massive contract in Oakland.

Yet one injury-plagued, lackluster year for a miserable Eagles team and we've forgotten all that. (Or at least the players have.) Don't be surprised if Asomugha forces everyone to remember in 2012.

  • !
  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • Eagles teammates Jackson, Asomugha far more talented than their rankings

Overall, I like the grouping of these players. Two guys who should be higher based on pure talent are Eagles teammates DeSean Jackson and Nnamdi Asomugha. I could see both making a huge jump next year.

If Jackson stays healthy, he should return to being the most dangerous deep threat in the league. If Philly decides to use Asomugha as a press CB to take away the other team's best receiver, he'll get right back into the discussion of the league's top corners.

  • !
  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • I'm surprised Flacco even made the list

Joe Flacco had to be stunned he wasn't the top vote getter in the "Top 100" and likely flipped furniture while wondering what to do with all of the guacamole he ordered for his "Top 100" reveal party.

I'm kind of surprised Flacco is held in such high esteem of his peers, especially when you consider Cowboys QB Tony Romo clocked in at No. 91 on this list. I like to knock Romo for his December failures as much as the next guy, but he had more passing yards, more touchdowns, less interceptions and a higher passer rating than Flacco last season.

So, despite Flacco's assertion that he's the best quarterback in the league, I'm surprised he even made this list.

  • !
  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • Eagles are to blame for Asomugha's low standing, while Jackson doesn't deserve his rank

Two things stand out to me on this list. First of all, talk about how the mighty have fallen ... Nnamdi Asomugha was a total non-factor for Philadelphia much of last season. But I don't know how much of it was his fault. Let's see, the Eagles had one of the top two shutdown corners in the game, and what did they do? Move him all over the field, and even have him play a bunch of safety. I'm all for expanding horizons, but how do you break the bank to sign a player who can take away the opponent's No. 1 receiving threat and then remove him from what he does best? That's like going off-roading with a Mercedes, or putting Jason Statham in a Broadway musical.

In terms of the second surprise ... Did DeSean Jackson pay to have his name ahead of A.J. Green and Jordy Nelson? He might've been the biggest disappointment in the NFL last year. He had to be benched for a game and looked like he just didn't care at other times. He failed to top 1,000 yards receiving and his numbers have been on a three-year decline. Sure, Nelson might be a product of Green Bay's system, but you can't knock a guy for having a terrific year with 1,263 yards and 15 touchdowns (11 more than Jackson). And Green posted a 1,000-yard season as a rookie without a legitimate receiving threat opposite him, showing he can be one of the great wideouts in the game. He and Julio Jones did something rare: make a huge impact as rookie pass catchers. I'd rather have either of them than Jackson.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!
news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.
news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.
news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!
news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.