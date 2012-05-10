'Top 100' beef: Joe Flacco too high? Nnamdi Asomugha too low?

Two things stand out to me on this list. First of all, talk about how the mighty have fallen ... Nnamdi Asomugha was a total non-factor for Philadelphia much of last season. But I don't know how much of it was his fault. Let's see, the Eagles had one of the top two shutdown corners in the game, and what did they do? Move him all over the field, and even have him play a bunch of safety. I'm all for expanding horizons, but how do you break the bank to sign a player who can take away the opponent's No. 1 receiving threat and then remove him from what he does best? That's like going off-roading with a Mercedes, or putting Jason Statham in a Broadway musical.