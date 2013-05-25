Top 10 teams benefiting from return of injured players

Analysis: Locker's shoulder was an issue all season after he sustained a separation in the opener. Britt missed just two games, but his knees never were right in 2012. By all accounts, he appears to be back on track this offseason. Throw in major upgrades on the interior of the offensive line, and the Titans should have a more consistent and well-rounded offense. Getting McCarthy back at middle linebacker will help after Tennessee surrendered the most points in the NFL last season.