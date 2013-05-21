Top 10 quarterbacks 25 or under: Andy Dalton

Another season of stasis would be problematic, and it's not all about the mid-level numbers. Dalton has an incredible quarterback tutor in Jay Gruden, who knows if Dalton is continuing to develop. Watching Dalton play his worst in the biggest game of his second season was troubling. FootballOutsiders charted Dalton as taking the most "coverage sacks" in the league. That means he's holding the ball too long, which shows up on tape all the time.