Top 10 QBs 25 or under: Matthew Stafford

More than any young quarterback I studied, Stafford's interceptions often were the result of him being "fooled" by coverages. Stafford has the huge advantage of playing indoors for a pass-wacky coach alongside an all-time great receiver in the making. Stafford shows timing and precision on a lot of plays to Johnson because they have played so much together. To get on Johnson's level as an All-Pro performer, Stafford has to start winning more before the snap. He has to show timing and precision with all his receivers.