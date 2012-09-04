Too much New York Giants love in NFL.com Power Poll

The NFL.com Power Poll was unveiled Tuesday morning because we need more football rankings in our lives.
I'm happy to be representing Around the League with 12 other analysts, including Kurt Warner, Willie McGinest, Charley Casserly, Gil Brandt and other assorted folks who know more about football than me. You can look at our individual rankings here, but I'm going to use this space to point out where the consensus got it wrong.
Jeremiah: Kickoff preview
I had them seventh, which actually is above where Warner, Brandt and Steve Wyche ranked them. Six voters put them first because they're the champs. They also were a 9-7 team last season. This poll should be about this season.
They start the year tied for third overall with the New England Patriots. I can't argue too much after listing them fifth. There might not be a safer choice to be a division winner this season. The schedule plays into Houston's favor.
Dan Hanzus and I picked the Jets to make the playoffs, but we're in the minority. Rex's bunch is buried at No. 22, one spot behind the Buffalo Bills. The Jets also trail the Seattle Seahawks, San Diego Chargers and Tennessee Titans.
Peyton has some convincing to do
Peyton Manning looked terrific in the Denver Broncos' final preseason game. Sports Illustrated picked the Broncos to reach the Super Bowl, but they're hardly seen as a lock for the playoffs. They're ranked 13th overall. I put them at No. 18. The defense is a big concern.
The NFC North is a little overrated