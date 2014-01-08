Tony Sparano might be next Buccaneers O-line coach

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Sparano likely is headed to Tampa Bay to be the Buccaneers' offensive line coach, according to a source informed of the Oakland Raiders' situation.
Tampa Bay would be the fourth stop in four seasons for Sparano since being fired as the Miami Dolphins' head coach in 2011 after a four-year stint.
Allen will be retained as the Raiders' coach, owner Mark Davis told reporters Tuesday night. However, the owner has balked at giving Allen's assistants more than one-year contract extensions, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported.
With no job security in Oakland, it appears Sparano will join Lovie Smith's new staff in Tampa, which is chock-full of experienced coaches. Sparano would be joining Bucs offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was recently fired as coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Sparano spent a tumultuous 2012 season as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator, during which he oversaw a dreadful Mark Sanchez and a botched Tim Tebow experiment.
UPDATE:The Raiders announced that Sparano has signed a two-year contract to remain with Oakland as assistant head coach and offensive line coach.
