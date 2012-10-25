Tony Sparano: I can do a better job with Tim Tebow

Instant Debate: Gauging the market
That's when the New York Jets' backup quarterback and his offensive coordinator were the subject of fevered speculation about what to expect from the Wildcat scheme.
Seven games into the 2012 season, the results are underwhelming. Tebow has produced just 76 yards on 22 carries out of the subpackage, and he's playing just eight snaps per game. The Jets aren't about to trade him, but Rich Cimini of ESPN New York nailed it when he called Tebow a $2.1 million decoy.
"I can do a better job using him more," Sparano said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, but later added: "I think I have a pretty good feel on how to use him and how to use him best."
"Would I like to see him get things going? Absolutely," Rex Ryan said, per Cimini. "But, again, we have to look at everything we do and find ways to get better."
Ryan has grown tired of answering Tebow-related questions, but he invited this drama. Timmy barely is touching the ball, and the Jets don't trust him in the passing game.
The Jets successfully kept Tebow off 31 other NFL rosters by trading for him in March. Knowing what to do with him hasn't been so easy.