Around the League

Presented By

Tony Sparano fired by New York Jets

Published: Jan 08, 2013 at 12:03 AM

The New York Jets fired offensive coordinator Tony Sparano after just one season with the team. The firing was first reported ESPN's Chris Mortensen and later confirmed by multiple outlets.

Rex Ryan announced that Sparano would not be back for the 2013 season during his news conference Tuesday.

The firing comes one day after the New York Daily News reported that quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh won't be retained after his contract expired.

Brooks: Divisional-round preview

Bucky Brooks examines the matchups and lays out

a path to championship weekend for each surviving playoff team. More ...

Sparano's offense was impotent, to say the least. Quarterback Mark Sanchez was dismal this season and the run game was punchless in many contests.

Questions over Sparano's future with the team swirled for a week following the end of a tumultuous 6-10 season, after which general manager Mike Tannenbaum was fired.

After escaping to the Bahamas for a week, Jets coach Rex Ryan will address the media for the first time today. He'll be joined by owner Woody Johnson.

Ryan will be bombarded by the New York media on everything from the status of Sanchez to the future of his coaching staff. (He also could be asked about a few off-the-field matters.)

Johnson has questions to answer on the general manager search and what direction he foresees in his front office. Owner and coach should also address what the team plans to do with quarterback Tim Tebow, whose acquisition last offseason got the New York Circus spinning in earnest.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW