Tony Sparano fired by New York Jets

The New York Jets fired offensive coordinator Tony Sparano after just one season with the team. The firing was first reported ESPN's Chris Mortensen and later confirmed by multiple outlets.
Rex Ryan announced that Sparano would not be back for the 2013 season during his news conference Tuesday.
The firing comes one day after the New York Daily News reported that quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh won't be retained after his contract expired.
Brooks: Divisional-round preview
Bucky Brooks examines the matchups and lays out
a path to championship weekend for each surviving playoff team. More ...
Sparano's offense was impotent, to say the least. Quarterback Mark Sanchez was dismal this season and the run game was punchless in many contests.
Questions over Sparano's future with the team swirled for a week following the end of a tumultuous 6-10 season, after which general manager Mike Tannenbaum was fired.
Ryan will be bombarded by the New York media on everything from the status of Sanchez to the future of his coaching staff. (He also could be asked about a few off-the-field matters.)
Johnson has questions to answer on the general manager search and what direction he foresees in his front office. Owner and coach should also address what the team plans to do with quarterback Tim Tebow, whose acquisition last offseason got the New York Circus spinning in earnest.