Tony Scheffler retires after eight NFL seasons

A second-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in 2006, Scheffler played four years with Denver and four years with Detroit. He told The Associated Press that he's decided to retire after three concussions in four years.
Scheffler was released by the Lions last October and had workouts with Chicago and Kansas City. He says there was "moderate" interest in him as a free agent.
A draft pick under Mike Shanahan in Denver, Scheffler's physical skills were always unquestioned. He caught a ton of highlight reel passes from Jay Cutler early in his career, gaining nearly 1,200 yards between 2007-2008. He was never as comfortable as a blocker, and wound up getting traded to Detroit in a three-way deal. We also remember him well from the underrated Stefan Fatsis book about the 2006 Broncos, A Few Seconds of Panic.
The Lions have moved on from Scheffler, pairing veteran Brandon Pettigrew with first round pick Eric Ebron this offseason.