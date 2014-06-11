Tony Scheffler retires after eight NFL seasons

A draft pick under Mike Shanahan in Denver, Scheffler's physical skills were always unquestioned. He caught a ton of highlight reel passes from Jay Cutler early in his career, gaining nearly 1,200 yards between 2007-2008. He was never as comfortable as a blocker, and wound up getting traded to Detroit in a three-way deal. We also remember him well from the underrated Stefan Fatsis book about the 2006 Broncos, A Few Seconds of Panic.