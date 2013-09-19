Tony Romo will take pain shot before Cowboys game

Tony Romo's ribs were a forgotten storyline in a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it remains a problem for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
He plans to take another painkilling shot before the team faces the St. Louis Ramsthis week, just like he did one week ago.
"I think tentatively we are planning on it just because of the nature of it and what we thought," Romo said Wednesday, via The Dallas Morning News. "But we'll see as we get there. It does feel better now than it did last week. It'll just keep getting better and better this week. ... I've gotten shot up before in the rib and it seems like it's a normal part of playing quarterback in the National Football League."
It's worth wondering if Romo's effectiveness decreased last week after the effectiveness of the injection wore off. Romo was less accurate in the fourth quarter after making good decisions and a number of nice throws throughout the game against Kansas City. Romo mostly got good protection against the Chiefs, but that protection -- and his ribs -- will be tested against St. Louis' tough defensive line.