Tony Romo wasn't worried about Cowboys drafting QB

There were rumors abound in the lead-up to the draft that the Cowboys were eyeing Johnny Manziel with the No. 16 overall pick.
The buzz made sense with star quarterback Tony Romo recovering from surgery to correct a herniated disk. Of course, Dallas didn't end up drafting a signal-caller, and Romo's place above Valley Ranch's perch is safe.
But if you ask Romo, it wouldn't have mattered even if the Cowboys drafted a quarterback. Romo remains supremely confident that he would be the best option for Big D, and told Cowboys VP Stephen Jones just that in a meeting before the draft.
"Everybody had a visit with him along the way. Jerry (Jones) included, myself included, and told him how this is his football team and how much we think of him and with all the rumors flying around not to pay attention to that.
"His response is, as you might expect from Tony -- it was: 'Well, if you decide to, it ain't going to matter; there's not anybody out there that can beat me out, ' '" Jones told NFL Media's Adam Schein on his Sirius XM show "Schein on Sports."
Romo has $55 million other reasons to be confident in his job security -- the amount of money he's guaranteed over the life of his contract.
Romo won't have to display this bravado as he enters training camp, as he'll be there with the likes of Brandon Weeden, Kyle Orton and Caleb Hanie.
The "Around The League Podcast" predicts which rookie quarterbacks will start first and what veterans are in trouble after the draft.