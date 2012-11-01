Tony Romo wants to 'push' Jason Garrett's style

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback intimated as much in a Wednesday conference call when discussing head coach Jason Garrett's play-calling during the team's rally in the 29-24 loss to the New York Giants.
"We really did a lot of things that I liked," Romo said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "I'm pushing coach to kind of get the offense more in that mode a little bit, which is nice. But styles make fights sometimes so we'll look at different opponents and see different things."
Romo praised the play-calling in the second and third quarters as the Cowboys stormed back from a 23-0 deficit. During the four-drive stretch he completed 17 of 23 passes for 252 yards, threw a touchdown pass, and had a rushing touchdown, while the Cowboys ran the ball just six times - one a Felix Jones 4-yard touchdown.
In summation: Romo likes to throw, and he likes to throw to his favorite target.
We've questioned Garrett's end-game play calling already this week - not running the ball to pick up a first down against a six-man box - and he said in his press conference Thursday the Cowboys' offense will probably be more balanced in the coming weeks.
"I just think we were efficient throwing the football," Garrett said. "Obviously, Tony as the quarterback, appreciates that. We were able to throw the ball a lot of different ways against them and throw it to different guys and move the ball pretty consistently throughout the ballgame."
But, at the same time, we got to be able to run the ball. We have to run the ball better than we did the other day and be a more balanced offense. We'll continue to strive to do that well."