Tony Romo wants to play for Dallas Cowboys this week

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said he wants to play in Sunday's Hall of Fame Game against the Miami Dolphins.
"If I did play, it would be a series, whether you went eight plays or three plays, I'm not sure how much that is going to affect that," Romo said Monday, per the Cowboys' official website. "Saying that, I still want to play every time I suit up. Every time I step out there, your juices are flowing and you want to compete. From that perspective, yeah. But whatever the coaches want."
Coming off back surgery this offseason, Romo will be brought along slowly. Coach Jason Garrett originally said his quarterback was unlikely to play in the first preseason game. Romo hasn't missed a practice and said he'd go along with whatever coaches decided.
The Cowboys have five preseason games this year, so Romo still would be on a normal preseason schedule if he sat out Sunday's superfluous contest.