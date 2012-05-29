Around the League

Presented By

Tony Romo unfairly blamed for Dallas Cowboys' woes

Published: May 29, 2012 at 10:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

It almost doesn't matter what Tony Romo does on the field. He's among football's better quarterbacks statistically, but his critics are never far behind.

You hear it all the time: The Dallas Cowboys' starting signal-caller is a bumbler down the stretch. However, Jonathan Bales, from the team's official website, has crunched the numbers to counteract this line of thinking.

Rapoport: Dallas' plan for Jenkins

Cowboys CB Mike Jenkins is skipping OTAs, asking for a trade. But Ian Rapoport says Dallas has plans for the angry corner. More ...

The anti-Romo movement was launched in earnest after a mind-bending playoff gaffe against the Seattle Seahawks in January 2007. Romo hasn't been perfect since, but he shapes up as a guy unfairly pegged for the franchise's troubles. Let's take a look:

Romo's career passer rating of 96.9 is the second-highest in NFL history, behind Aaron Rodgers (104.1). The rest of the top five includes Steve Young, Tom Brady and Philip Rivers. Solid company.

Romo's a bust in the clutch, right? Wrong. His passer rating of 97.1 shoots up to 102.9 in the fourth quarter in games since 2008, according to Bales. Romo has thrown 30 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions in the fourth quarter over the past four seasons.

In the game's final minutes, Romo only improves. With less than two minutes to go in the half since 2008, Romo's 91.7 passer rating places him among the game's best:

Aaron Rodgers: 94.5
Drew Brees: 93.6
Tom Brady: 92.7
Romo: 91.7
Eli Manning: 91.5

It's time to think twice before leaning on the lazy assumption that Romo has somehow failed as an NFL quarterback. One lingering problem for Romo is that he remains the only figure on this list without a Super Bowl title.

The way we see it, this is as much a Cowboys problem as it is a Romo problem.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW