Tony Romo says Troy Aikman is in higher class of QBs

Troy Aikman turned heads last month when he stated -- with a straight face and nary a finger crossed -- that current Dallas Cowboys starter Tony Romo is a better quarterback than he ever was.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer's statement was laughed off by many and had the unintended effect of sending more barbs at Romo, already one of the NFL's biggest punching bags.
On Tuesday, Romo addressed Aikman's comments.
"I think first, whenever Troy Aikman says anything in a positive way about you as a quarterback, it makes you feel good," Romo told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. "For me, it just means that Troy thinks that you're doing something right, and I think that's exciting from a quarterback's perspective, coming from a guy who's one of the greatest players ever to play in the game.
"But I don't think I belong in that discussion, so Troy I think was being nice. But definitely I'm not going to wash it away and say it doesn't matter because it makes me feel good, so I'm going to take that. But I do think that there's no discussion. I think Troy Aikman is on his own mountaintop by himself."
Romo also discussed the Cowboys' draft plans. With pressure to win in January mounting, there's been speculation Dallas could take a quarterback in the mid- to late rounds.
"Nothing is up to me in any way," Romo said. "I think the organization probably feels comfortable with what we have. If they get a guy, that'll be fine. It's all about the progression of different things. We just need to get guys that help our team."
The Cowboys' depth chart behind Romo currently includes Kyle Orton, Stephen McGee and Rudy Carpenter.