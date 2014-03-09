Tony Romo: Rehab 'going good,' on pace for OTAs

The quarterback spoke Saturday night for the first time about the back surgery that ended his 2013 season two days before the finale.
"It's going good," Romo told ESPN after attending the Duke-North Carolina basketball game. "We're getting close now to (returning). Usually takes three months, it's just (a) normal kinda roundabout date that they give ya and we're right on schedule. Really ahead in a lot of ways.
"Just going to be ready to go here in about a month and rehab is going good, no setbacks of any kind. Mine (surgery) was just a normal small version of it, so I should be good to go here shortly."
Romo looked good in a game of "PIG" with Garrett and former Duke basketball star Jason Williams, among others. The video appears to show a smooth Romo, not at all troubled by any back pain. He also has a pretty fluid jump shot.
