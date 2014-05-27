Tony Romo practicing at Dallas Cowboys OTAs

Just six months after undergoing back surgery, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was seen throwing Tuesday at the team's OTAs, according to multiple reporters on the scene.
Romo was later held out of team drills with backup quarterback Brandon Weeden working with the first team, Nick Eatman reported. Romo was expected to take a third of the snaps during OTAs, ESPN's Ed Werder reported.
Romo was forced to miss the Cowboys' final game of 2013 after the procedure on his herniated disk in December.
Following the 34-year-old's second voyage under the knife in as many years, he said last week that he could play "another five years," while teammate Jason Witten said his QB "looks good" and is throwing with "the same zip" as always.
Cowboys first-round draft pick Zack Martin lined up at right guard during Dallas' OTAs, ESPNDallas.com added.