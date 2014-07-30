Tony Romo knows he'll never be back to normal

Any hope for the 2014 Dallas Cowboys goes back to the health of Tony Romo. If the quarterback's back holds up, the Cowboys should be able to hang in the NFC East. If the back goes again, the No. 1 overall pick next April isn't crazy talk.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday that his quarterback is at 100 percent after his second back surgery in as many years. Romo was asked if he's back to feeling like his old self.
"Well, you're never going to," he said. "After back surgery, it's like after any surgery. I think you're always going to have to work hard at that. Not everyone knows, but once you have a back surgery, you kinda have to change the way you do things. You have to constantly work on your glutes, your hamstrings, your abs and strengthen everything around that area.
"That doesn't mean you can't do the things that it takes to be successful on the field or whatever you want to do. There's just been plenty of people that have done it, so you just gotta go do it. It just takes work."
Romo said earlier this month that he is "miles ahead" of where he was last year coming off his first back surgery.
"I'm 100 percent, it's just -- you have to always work at something, if that makes sense. You'd like to be smart coming back. If it was up to me, I would go and do everything, and then all of a sudden, 'You're done!' You've done too much."
Expect the Cowboys to keep their quarterback in bubble wrap for most of the preseason. They need 16 starts in the worst way.
