Tony Romo: 'I don't think I'm an 8-8 quarterback'

The Dallas Cowboys were a .500 operation the last two seasons -- and looked the part -- but quarterback Tony Romo says he's anything but average.
"We were 8-8 the last couple of years. That doesn't sit well with me," Romo told reporters Tuesday, via ESPNDallas. "I don't think I'm an 8-8 quarterback. I don't think this organization is comfortable being 8-8. We're going to do everything we can as coaches, players and in this building to change that. I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that doesn't happen again."
Waves of offseason promises have become a ritual in Dallas. So much white noise.
Still, it's Romo who catches too much flak, when more of it should tumble around owner Jerry Jones. After all, it's Jones who has cost the Cowboys more wins than his quarterback through a steady stream of head-scratching decisions as general manager.
But let's keep blaming Romo. That's convenient enough. Right?