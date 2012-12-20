Around the League

Tony Romo hasn't thought about Sean Payton in Dallas

Published: Dec 20, 2012 at 03:23 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Remember when Sean Payton was going to replace Jason Garrett as coach of the Dallas Cowboys? That speculation quieted once the Cowboys ripped off five wins in six weeks.

Tony Romo

Of course, the speculation easily could rise up again in Dallas if the Cowboys lose Sunday to the New Orleans Saints, like so many of us expect.

Yes, Cowboys fans oddly should worry about what a Saints win could mean for the future of their franchise and coach. Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said he hasn't thought about what it would be like to play for Payton -- also an Eastern Illinois product -- because he has such a great coach now.

"We have a great football coach, and we're excited about playing this game this weekend," Romo said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Romo called Payton a "great coach" and a great guy, but clearly he has other things to worry about right now. So does Payton. With the Cowboys job possibly not becoming available, Payton's camp has let it be known that all options are open to him as he prepares to become a coaching free agent.

Drew Brees

"I truly believe that he will be here," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday, via The Times-Picayune.

We believe it, too. But it wouldn't hurt if the Saints lost Sunday.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

