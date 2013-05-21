Around the League

Tony Romo has surgery, will miss Dallas Cowboys OTAs

Published: May 21, 2013 at 12:38 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It made news in Dallas this offseason when we learned Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo would dial back his golfing before training camp. It turns out he also won't be playing any football.

DallasCowboys.com and ESPNDallas reported Tuesday morning that Romo will miss organized team activities after having surgery to remove a cyst from his back last month.

Romo believes he might be back for minicamp on June 11 and said he definitely will be ready for training camp.

"If this was the regular season and I had to play next week, I could," Romo told David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. "This is just about being smart. That's why I did it now. This will have no effect on training camp. No way will it have an impact. And I still think there's a good chance I'm on the field for minicamp."

The Cowboys don't seem to believe the injury is a long-term concern, although it's unclear how and when the problem came up. Romo is expected to meet with the media on Tuesday to discuss the problem. He hasn't spoken in a group setting since signing his $108 million contract extension in March.

Romo told Moore the back was a "nagging" issue. After surgery, he was limited to light conditioning work. He's recently started to throw the ball again.

Missing OTAs and minicamp season is not devastating for a veteran quarterback in a stable offensive system, as long as Romo truly is healthy for camp. In the meantime, Kyle Orton will take snaps with the first-team offense.

It's a reminder for all of those who complain about Romo that he's been a highly durable, productive quarterback for nearly a decade. Sometimes you don't know what you have until it's gone, even if it's only in May.

