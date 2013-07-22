Tony Romo getting back in gear, scoffs at weight flap

Tony Romo tried to cram an offseason of training and conditioning into a month and a half after having surgery to remove a cyst on his back this offseason.
"I worked as hard as I could," the quarterback said Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys' training camp in Oxnard, Calif. "I took that approach every day I woke up. I had to improve not just a little but a lot each day. I think that helped me get ready for today and hopefully for the beginning of the season."
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the team planned to "err on the side of caution" with Romo during camp.
As for the minor kerfuffle of Romo's weight -- which strangely became a topic of conversation at the camp this past weekend when the Cowboys listed him at 236 pounds -- Garrett said Romo was one pound over his "prescribed playing weight."
Romo disagreed with the listed weight, saying he started the team's first practice between 227 and 230 pounds "depending on the day you catch me."
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram passed along the 6-foot-2 quarterback's weights from his previous seasons, for those curious:
2003: 227
2004: 227
2005: 219
2006: 225
2007: 224
2008: 224
2009: 226
2010: 223
2011: 227
2012: 230