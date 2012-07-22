Tony Romo falls short at Lake Tahoe golf tournament

Tony Romo still can't win the big one. We refer, of course, to the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback -- the runner-up in this event in 2009, '10 and '11 -- finished fifth this year.
Romo can at least take solace in finishing ahead of former "Melrose Place" star Jack Wagner, who placed eighth after edging Romo for the title last July. The winner was former NHL star Dan Quinn, who had 66 points to Romo's 54.
Romo had three birdies Sunday, but he buried himself with double bogeys on Nos. 9 and 18. Cowboys teammates Miles Austin and Jason Witten finished 68th and 73rd, respectively.