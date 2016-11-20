Tony Romo eyeing Broncos as offseason destination

» For Romo, to be able to read that letter to the public took months. He came a long way. As he alluded to publicly, Romo spent most of rehab in a "dark place." He was distant and not involved, even though he'd come to the facility regularly. That changed drastically as he got healthier. He's not only been involved in Prescott's development recently, but has come to accept the ascension. Romo did go to members of the Cowboys' brass to ask to compete for a job, but was told it's not in the team's best interests. As a source put it, "He's a fierce competitor, so of course it hurts. What red-blooded athlete wouldn't want to compete? But he understands."