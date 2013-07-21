Tony Romo expected to be full-go for Dallas Cowboys practice

Sunday was the first practice day at Dallas Cowboys training camp. Here are a few highlights from what happened and what coach Jason Garrett had to say.
» Quarterback Tony Romo, who had a cyst removed from his back in mid-April, fully participated in all drills during the morning walk-through. Romo was expected to be a full-go when the Cowboys have their first practice Sunday night.
» Jay Ratliff will have an MRI exam on the hamstring he injured during Saturday's conditioning test. A determination of the defensive tackle's availability to practice will be made once the MRI results are available, Garrett said.
» The Cowboys' first-round draft pick, center Travis Frederick, will get work at guard early in camp, Garrett said. While cross-training Frederick partially is due diligence, the Cowboys have several guards -- including Mackenzy Bernadeau, Nate Livings, Ronald Leary and Ryan Cook -- who are injured and not expected to practice early in camp.
» Something to watch during camps throughout the NFL: With players mandated to wear full padding in games -- knee and thigh pads, especially -- how many teams will force players to wear full gear during practices? Garrett said his players will wear full gear when they go to full-pad practices. "You have to be able to carry your pads," said Garrett, who added that he doesn't want players practicing one way and then trying to adjust at game time.
