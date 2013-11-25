Around the League

Presented By

Tony Romo does it again: Best videos of NFL Week 12

Published: Nov 25, 2013 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*Each week on "Master Level Plays," we highlight some of the best performances and moments from the previous Sunday. *

Tony Romo pulled off his second game-winning drive in the closing minutes for the Cowboys in the last three weeks. He now leads all NFL quarterbacks with 11 such drives in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2011.

But we'll still be stuck hearing the same tired "Romo chokes" narrative. His critics want to see Romo come through in a "game that counts." Of course, they would have counted this game against him had Dallas lost. The best sign in this drive is that Romo went to Dez Bryant on the key third downs of the drive.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles couldn't out-run defenders on a long run in the second half. San Diego Chargers tight end Ladarius Green, on the other hand, looked like the fastest player on the field.

Green has been a revelation over the last month, and looks like San Diego's answer to Julius Thomas. (Green played a season-high 30 snaps Sunday.) Between Green and Keenan Allen, Philip Rivers has two great rookie pieces to build a passing game around.

Peyton Manning could wind up breaking Tom Brady's single-season touchdown record this year. But which quarterback is playing better right now? It's amazing that there could be a debate whether the Patriots' offense or Broncos' offense was more dangerous entering December.

Brady's early season struggles feel like a distant memory. He's thrown for 1,072 yards with eight touchdown passes and one interception in the past three weeks.

The Cardinals' defense absolutely manhandled Andrew Luck and the Colts' offense in the first half Sunday. And Arizona wasn't about to blow its lead like Houston and Tennessee did against Indianapolis. The play below was typical: Quick pressure created a chance for a big play by Karlos Dansby. Yes, that's the same Dansby who was considered washed up in Miami.

Mike Glennon continues to play well enough to save Greg Schiano's job. It's going to be hard for the Buccaneers to draft another quarterback at this rate. Glennon didn't hit a lot of vertical plays this season ... until Sunday in Detroit.

The St. Louis Rams are better than any of the mediocre 5-6 AFC teams battling for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the Rams are stuck in the NFC. The defense has picked up its play since Sam Bradford's season-ending injury. Robert Quinn is playing like an All-Pro defensive end.

*The latest "Around the League Podcast" broke down Patriots-Broncos and every Week 12 game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE