Tony Romo does it again: Best videos of NFL Week 12

*Each week on "Master Level Plays," we highlight some of the best performances and moments from the previous Sunday. *
But we'll still be stuck hearing the same tired "Romo chokes" narrative. His critics want to see Romo come through in a "game that counts." Of course, they would have counted this game against him had Dallas lost. The best sign in this drive is that Romo went to Dez Bryant on the key third downs of the drive.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles couldn't out-run defenders on a long run in the second half. San Diego Chargers tight end Ladarius Green, on the other hand, looked like the fastest player on the field.
Green has been a revelation over the last month, and looks like San Diego's answer to Julius Thomas. (Green played a season-high 30 snaps Sunday.) Between Green and Keenan Allen, Philip Rivers has two great rookie pieces to build a passing game around.
Peyton Manning could wind up breaking Tom Brady's single-season touchdown record this year. But which quarterback is playing better right now? It's amazing that there could be a debate whether the Patriots' offense or Broncos' offense was more dangerous entering December.
Brady's early season struggles feel like a distant memory. He's thrown for 1,072 yards with eight touchdown passes and one interception in the past three weeks.
The Cardinals' defense absolutely manhandled Andrew Luck and the Colts' offense in the first half Sunday. And Arizona wasn't about to blow its lead like Houston and Tennessee did against Indianapolis. The play below was typical: Quick pressure created a chance for a big play by Karlos Dansby. Yes, that's the same Dansby who was considered washed up in Miami.
Mike Glennon continues to play well enough to save Greg Schiano's job. It's going to be hard for the Buccaneers to draft another quarterback at this rate. Glennon didn't hit a lot of vertical plays this season ... until Sunday in Detroit.
The St. Louis Rams are better than any of the mediocre 5-6 AFC teams battling for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the Rams are stuck in the NFC. The defense has picked up its play since Sam Bradford's season-ending injury. Robert Quinn is playing like an All-Pro defensive end.