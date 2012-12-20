Tony Romo: Dallas Cowboys will win if game is close

The Dallas Cowboys have come from behind in the standings for a share of the NFC East lead and now control their own playoff destiny.
"Really, it's just we've gotten to a point where we're a mentally tough football team," quarterback Tony Romo said Wednesday during a conference call with New Orleans reporters, via the Dallas Morning News. "In saying that, I believe when I step on the field in the fourth quarter, if we're within 10 to 14 points, we're going to find a way to win the ballgame."
The Morning News points out that in the Cowboys' last six games, they have been tied or trailed entering the fourth quarter. They are 5-1 in those games, averaging 15.67 fourth-quarter points.
Romo is 3-0 this December, averaging 304 yards -- including hanging 341 yards on a normally stingy Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Sunday's overtime win -- and a 107.4 passer rating. From 2006 to 2011, Romo was 8-13 in December, with an 86.0 passer rating.
Romo said the Cowboys' mindset that they can overcome any deficit has been key to their current winning streak.
"That's just our mentality of what our football team believes late in football games," he said.
The Cowboys have finished games recently, but they need two more wins to complete their season comeback.