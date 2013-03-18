Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys talk contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys and Tony Romo continue talks to hammer out a contract extension. On Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting, Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president of player personnel, made it clear getting a contract done with the quarterback remains an offseason priority.
However, Jones said there is no deadline in place to get an extension done.
"There's never really a start or stop time with Tony," Jones said in the lobby of the Arizona Biltmore, according to ESPNDallas.com. "I do think it will get done."
Asked if Romo's contract status takes precedence over defensive end Anthony Spencer and his hefty $10.6 million franchise tag, Jones left no doubt.
"Tony's," Jones said. "Quarterbacks take precedence."
Romo has one year and $11.5 million remaining on his current contract. The Cowboys would like to work out a deal that lowers Romo's salary-cap hit next season and locks up the 32-year-old quarterback for the balance of his prime.