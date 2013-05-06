Tony Romo cuts back on offseason golf commitments

Is Tony Romo's supposedly expanded role with the Dallas Cowboys manifesting itself in less time on the links?
Romo, an avid golfer, has cut back significantly on his participation in offseason tournaments. ESPNDallas.com reported Monday that Romo has passed on playing the Azalea Invitational in Charleston, S.C., and the Adams Golf Pro-Scratch Championship in Dallas. Additionally, he won't attempt to qualify for the HP Byron Nelson Championship or the U.S. Open.
Although Romo hasn't publicly connected his changes in golf habits to his $108 million extension, it's a sensible guess. Shortly after the signing became official, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Romo would start spending "Peyton Manning-type time" at the Cowboys' facility.
Was it a shot at Romo's work ethic? Not likely, but Romo could benefit from removing non-football-related athletic pursuits from his schedule. At the very least, it sends a message to the Cowboys locker room.
We'll know for sure that Romo has tabled his golf dreams if he declines to take part in the celebrity love-in that is the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe in July. Forget Eli, Vick, or RG3. Romo's truest rival is "Melrose Place" star Jack Wagner.