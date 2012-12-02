Tony Romo breaks Troy Aikman's Cowboys TD record

Some believe he's a top-10 NFL quarterback. Others see Romo as a major reason why the Dallas Cowboys have been perpetually mediocre in recent years.
Love him or hate him, Romo now has a very special place in Cowboys history. He threw his 166th career touchdown pass Sunday night in a 38-33 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, surpassing Troy Aikman as the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD tosses.
Romo set the record on a 23-yard, third-quarter hook-up with wide receiver Dez Bryant. The pass came in Romo's 89th career start -- Aikman made 165 starts during his 1989 to 2000 run with the Cowboys. Romo remains behind Aikman in pass attempts, completions and passing yards.
Romo might have every relevant passing record before his time in Dallas is through, but Aikman has three Super Bowl rings. Romo needs at least one of his own to have a sniff at the discussion for best quarterback in team history.