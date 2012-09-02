Tony Romo believes Jason Witten will play vs. Giants

Jason Witten's availability for Wednesday's NFL opener is shaping up as one of the great mysteries of our time.
Witten, who missed the majority of the preseason with a lacerated spleen, seemed to be a longshot to play in Week 1 against the New York Giants. Those who know the veteran tight end, however, continue to insist he'll be on the field at the Meadowlands.
That includes Tony Romo. The quarterback told reporters Sunday that Witten will play Wednesday. Romo repeated the opinion during his talk with reporters, according to Bart Hubbuch of the New York Post.
"It's exciting to know we're probably going to have him," Romo said, according to NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "That's important."
Rapoport reported thatCowboys owner Jerry Jones said Witten will have a medical examination in Dallas on Tuesday before they determine if the tight end will play. A test last week revealed Witten wouldn't need surgery. That could conceivably change, however.
Witten returned to practice Saturday and practiced again Sunday. His reputation as an ironman has influenced opinions here, but it's really the next CT scan that will determine if Witten's streak of 139 consecutive games played will go on.