Tony Moeaki, Buffalo Bills strike two-year contract

Tight end Tony Moeaki has a new NFL home for the first time since negotiating an injury settlement with the Kansas City Chiefs in late October.
The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Moeaki to a two-year contract Tuesday. The tight end recently worked out for the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A source who keeps in contact with Moeaki tells NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the tight end wasn't signed until now because he couldn't work out for nine weeks after fracturing his shoulder in the Chiefs' preseason finale.
Per Rapoport, Moeaki is healthy structurally but needed to get into game shape over the past few weeks.
A third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2010, Moeaki produced a promising rookie season before knee, head and shoulder injuries derailed his career.
After starting the 2012 season slowly following ACL surgery, Moeaki seemed to recapture pre-injury form down the stretch.
If he's finally back to 100 percent, Moeaki is an intriguing flier for a Bills offense that could use an athletic complement to Scott Chandler at tight end.