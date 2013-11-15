Tony Gonzalez (toe) questionable, Bills receivers out

Tony Gonzalez has missed just two games in his 17-year career. The Atlanta Falcons tight end is questionable to miss a third contest Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gonzalez was limited in practice Friday because of his toe injury. He sounds like a game-time decision.
- Buffalo Bills wide receivers Stevie Johnson (groin) and Robert Woods (ankle) were both ruled out Friday. Quarterback EJ Manuel struggled badly last week even with Johnson on the field, so this doesn't bode well with a tough matchup against the New York Jets coming up Sunday.
- Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle) returned to practice Friday in a limited fashion. He's questionable, but it sounds like he'll play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Jay Cutler and linebacker Lance Briggs were ruled out, as expected.
- The Philadelphia Eagles upgraded quarterback Michael Vick to questionable. It's possible he could be available as a backup signal-caller Sunday versus the Washington Redskins, but we wouldn't expect it. Cornerback Bradley Fletcher (pectoral), linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee), and offensive tackle Jason Peters (quadricep, pectoral) all are questionable for the Eagles. They all appear to have a good shot at playing. Safety Earl Wolff (knee) is out.
- Wide receiver Calvin Johnson (knee) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) both returned to practice for the Detroit Lions. Megatron is fully expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Ansah practiced for the first time since suffering the injury in late October. Johnson is probable. Ansah is questionable.
- Wide receiver Santonio Holmes (hamstring) is probable to return to the Jets' lineup for Sunday's tilt against the Bills. The same is true for Kellen Winslow. Ed Reed will play in his first game for the Jets, but he won't start.
- Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (illness) and wide receiver Mike Wallace (hamstring) are both questionable for Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers. Pouncey is expected to play. Wallace will join him in the starting lineup, barring a "last-minute setback."
- Peyton Manning is probable with his ankle injury. There never was any real concern he would miss Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey is doubtful because of his foot injury.
- Chargers offensive tackle D.J. Fluker (illness) missed practice Friday. He's expected to start at left tackle in Miami for the first time since high school. His assignment: Cameron Wake! (King Dunlap is out with a neck injury.)
- New York Giants pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is questionable after barely practicing all week. He returned for a limited practice Friday. The Giants could get running back Brandon Jacobs (hamstring/knee) back this week for Sunday's clash with the Green Bay Packers; he's questionable.
- The Minnesota Vikings listed quarterback Christian Ponder (shoulder) as probable. He's fully expected to start in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sunday. Running back Adrian Peterson sat out two days of practice this week, but he's probable despite a groin injury.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that wide receiver Michael Crabtree (Achilles) won't return to the lineup Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Vernon Davis and safety Eric Reid were both going through the final stage of concussion protocol Friday. They are both listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Ray McDonald (ankle) is out.
- Percy Harvin (hip) is probable to make his Seahawks debut Sunday against his former team. Was there ever any doubt?
- The Ravens could be without wide receiver Marlon Brown (knee) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee). Ngata didn't practice all week.
- Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley (calf) is doubtful to face the Lions. They might be without starting guard Ramon Foster too, who didn't practice all week because of an ankle injury.
- Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor is officially out for Sunday's game with a knee injury. Rookie Matt McGloin (!) is expected to start in Houston against the Texans.
- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced. Posluszny suffered a concussion in Week 10.
The New England Patriots have officially ruled out cornerback Alfonzo Dennard and safety Steve Gregory for Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers. The hit to the team's secondary could be alleviated some if Aqib Talib (hip) returns to the field.