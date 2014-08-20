Tony Gonzalez says 'temptation will be there'

Tony Gonzalez says he's done with football, and we believe him. Mostly.
The former Chiefs and Falcons tight end walked away from his celebrated, 17-year career after last season, seamlessly shifting into an NFL analyst gig for CBS Sports. Gonzalez, though, still dreams of winning a Super Bowl.
"The temptation would be there, but I don't know what the gain would be," Gonzalez said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday. "I've always wanted a ring. That's been my main goal as a player over the last 15 years of my career. You're really trying to get that ultimate goal.
"But I'd be a mercenary to come in and get a Super Bowl ring, play with a team for, what, six, seven weeks? And even if I got the ring, it wouldn't be the same as going through the fight with the team from the beginning to the end. I don't think that will happen. The temptation will be there, but I'm 100 percent happy with my decision."
Gonzalez revealed that he's had "teams ask me to come back," but refused to name names before emphasizing that he's "happily retired."
Digging into his new role as a gridiron prognosticator, Gonzalez also offered up a doozie, insisting that Peyton Manning's Broncos will go unbeaten in the regular season before topping the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch.
It's no surprise that teams have reached out to Gonzalez coming off a season that saw him snag 83 passes for 859 yards and eight scores. He can still play and -- reading between the lines -- Gonzalez sounds like he'd still pick up the phone.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" recaps all of the action from the second week of the preseason.