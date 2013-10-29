Tony Gonzalez open to trade, but Falcons won't do it

We've presented the argument about why it makes sense for the Atlanta Falcons to trade Tony Gonzalez by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
It's not happening, coach Mike Smith said as much himself. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported again on Monday that the Falcons had no interest in trading Gonzalez.
It was a foolish pipe dream for us to think that the greatest tight end in NFL history would get traded to a contender, so he could chase a Super Bowl ring, instead of finishing his illustrious career on a team forked in the first round.
Gonzalez has been typically classy throughout the process. He originally said he didn't want to be traded and repeatedly reiterated those thoughts.
"Everybody out there needs to understand that I'm not naive to it," Gonzalez told ESPN.com. "I see it, too. This is the last (nine) weeks of my career. And right now, things are looking ... you never know.
"But, like I said, I love my guys on this team too much to go ask for a trade. It would be something that would come from them where they said, 'Hey, it makes sense because we could get something good for you and send you to a team that's a contender.' So I understand the thought process behind that."
His openness seems moot given the Falcons' staunch stance not to trade their most reliable passing target. Gonzalez's situation is one reason the argument has been made for pushing the trade deadline further into the season. If the Falcons perceived no hope of righting the ship, they might be more willing to deal.
UPDATE: One team that might be hoping for a Gonzalez trade is the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Cole reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are keeping an eye on whether the Falcons will trade Gonzalez. Cole added that Gonzalez would welcome the deal.
