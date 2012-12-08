Tommy Tuberville agrees to become Cincinnati's football coach

CINCINNATI -- Texas Tech's Tommy Tuberville has agreed to become Cincinnati's next football coach.
The agreement came one day after Butch Jones left to become Tennessee's next football coach, ending a week of uncertainty for the Bearcats (9-3). Cincinnati has won a share of four of the last five Big East titles and will play in the Belk Bowl.
Tuberville resigned as Texas Tech's coach on Saturday afternoon and was expected to be introduced at Cincinnati later in the day after a basketball game.
Tuberville takes over a program that has been a stepping stone job for the last three head coaches. Mark Dantonio, Brian Kelly and Jones all left after three years for bigger programs -- Michigan State, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
