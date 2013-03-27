Tommy Kelly released by new-look Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders' wholesale changes continue. General manager Reggie McKenzie is making a clean break from all the excesses of the previous regime.
The Raiders announced Wednesday that they have released defensive lineman Tommy Kelly. This was a widely expected move, even by Kelly himself. Late team owner Al Davis signed Kelly to a seven-year, $50.1 million contract in 2008, and the defensive lineman was set to make $6.5 million in 2013.
Kelly's contract is a perfect example of how the Raiders used to do business. He was a very nice undrafted find by the team, and he had potential to be great. But they paid him like a superstar when he was closer to a solid regular, and Kelly never was consistently great. Kelly had his best season in 2011 under coach Hue Jackson and friends, but he wasn't nearly as productive in 2012. He spent nine seasons with the team and hasn't missed a game since 2007.
The Raiders' contract shedding figures to continue with the release of linebacker Rolando McClain at some point this offseason. The larger question is whether the Raidersalso will cut quarterback Carson Palmer. At least one guy at the Texas Pro Day on Wednesday probably hopes so.