Tommy Kelly released by new-look Oakland Raiders

Kelly's contract is a perfect example of how the Raiders used to do business. He was a very nice undrafted find by the team, and he had potential to be great. But they paid him like a superstar when he was closer to a solid regular, and Kelly never was consistently great. Kelly had his best season in 2011 under coach Hue Jackson and friends, but he wasn't nearly as productive in 2012. He spent nine seasons with the team and hasn't missed a game since 2007.