Tommy Kelly, New England Patriots agree to contract

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Kelly, the longtime Oakland Raiders defensive tackle, agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots, according to a source who has seen the deal. Kelly was handed a curiously massive deal by the late Al Davis in 2008. An up-and-down career hit a big down last year in Oakland at age 32 last year. Kelly won't be asked to do as much for the Patriots, but he adds depth to a necessary position.